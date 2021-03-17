BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple crashes were reported on Interstate 83 in the Baltimore area Wednesday afternoon.
All but one lane of the northbound Jones Falls Expressway is blocked in the city. Chopper 13 was over the scene where police and firefighters had responded near Penn Station.
Northbound traffic is backed up to around Madison Street.
Expect major delays in the area, although some traffic is getting by the accident since police opened one lane.
Further details were not immediately available.
Another crash left a car on its roof near the woods along southbound I-83 near Old Pimlico Road.
Officials report two lanes are closed in the area.
INCIDENT:I-83 SOUTH AT OLD PIMLICO RD 2/3 SOUTHBOUND-RIGHT SHOULDER, 2 RIGHT TRAFFIC LANES CLOSED. #MDTraffic 2C
— MD511State (@MD511State) March 17, 2021
I-83 is also blocked at Fayette Street.

I-83 northbound is blocked at Fayette Street after multiple crashes. Traffic is being diverted @wjz pic.twitter.com/49OIqHwZ6A
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 17, 2021
