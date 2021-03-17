BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s time to get your umbrellas out! Maryland could be in for some wet and windy weather Thursday.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says a soaking rain is headed our way.
So, what can you expect to see? Overnight, the skies will be cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s.
The rain will arrive by dawn. It is associated with a system located out to our west that’s pulling in a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As it arrives in the Mid-Atlantic, it will be a solid rain-producer.
An isolated, severe thunderstorm is possible in southern and western Maryland as the rain arrives, especially by the evening.
