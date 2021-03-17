COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Forecast, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Talkers, Weather, weather forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s time to get your umbrellas out! Maryland could be in for some wet and windy weather Thursday.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says a soaking rain is headed our way.

So, what can you expect to see? Overnight, the skies will be cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s.

The rain will arrive by dawn. It is associated with a system located out to our west that’s pulling in a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As it arrives in the Mid-Atlantic, it will be a solid rain-producer.

An isolated, severe thunderstorm is possible in southern and western Maryland as the rain arrives, especially by the evening.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

