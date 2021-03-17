COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MILFORD MILL, MD. (WJZ) — Bernard Emanuel has been missing from his Milford Mill home since March 12.

Baltimore County police said he suffers from cognitive impairment and sometimes believes he is in Philadelphia.

Credit: Baltimore County Police

They said he is known to walk several miles and was last found near Security Square Mall.

He is 73-years-old, is 5’9″ and weighs 170 lbs.

Police said if you see him to call 911 or the Woodlawn Precinct at 410-887-1340.

CBS Baltimore Staff