MILFORD MILL, MD. (WJZ) — Bernard Emanuel has been missing from his Milford Mill home since March 12.
Bernard Emanuel has been missing from his Milford Mill home since March 12.

Baltimore County police said he suffers from cognitive impairment and sometimes believes he is in Philadelphia.
They said he is known to walk several miles and was last found near Security Square Mall.
He is 73-years-old, is 5'9″ and weighs 170 lbs.
Police said if you see him to call 911 or the Woodlawn Precinct at 410-887-1340.