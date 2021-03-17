BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Moderna is expanding its vaccine trials to younger children.
The drug maker was already testing vaccines on 12 to 17-year-olds. The trials will now include 11-year-olds and eventually go down to six months.
A Baltimore pediatrician was among those who helped write the safety guides on how the trials will be conducted.
“I think parents should have a lot of confidence that tens of millions of adults have gotten the vaccine then it’s likely that the side effect profile is going to be very similar in children,” said Dr. James Campbell, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
He spoke with us about the need to vaccinate kids.
“More than 12,000 kids of been hospitalized in more than 3 million children have been infected, so it’s not a mild disease in children it is milder,” Campbell added.