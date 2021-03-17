COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 140,000 Marylanders now have health insurance since the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange launched its Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period a year ago.

“We are pleased to announce the tremendous response to this special enrollment period, which is one of the nation’s longest in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “This program’s success is a testament to our commitment to ensure Marylanders have access to the resources they need to weather the pandemic and come back stronger and healthier.”

Many Marylanders who didn’t have coverage were able to enroll in private health plans outside of the typical open enrollment period that happens each fall through the Maryland Health Connection. As of Wednesday, 140,715 Marylanders have gained health insurance through the special enrollment.

The special enrollment period runs through May 15. People eligible for Medicaid can enroll all year, while others can still enroll in private coverage through the Maryland Health Connection if they recently lost coverage through a life change event.

Check out the breakdown below:

Maryland Coronavirus Special Enrollment since March 16, 2020
Statewide 140,715
Allegany 941
Anne Arundel 10,921
Baltimore County 19,596
Baltimore City 14,912
Calvert 1,423
Caroline 620
Carroll 2,278
Cecil 1,831
Charles 3,579
Dorchester 642
Frederick 4,829
Garrett 516
Harford 4,406
Howard 6,293
Kent 296
Montgomery 26,874
Prince George’s 30,177
Queen Anne’s 891
St. Mary’s 1,450
Somerset 610
Talbot 670
Washington 3,131
Wicomico 2,535
Worcester 1,291
Other 3

CBS Baltimore Staff