BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old woman in late February.
Police said Alexandra Justine Angel was walking on eastbound Pulaski Highway at around 7:20 p.m. near the Little Gunpowder Falls when she was struck by a car.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene. It's described as a black 1999-2007 Ford Super Duty F-250 or F-350 with light colored side mounted tool buttosm and a ladder rack, similar to the car pictured below.
Police said it may have front end damage to its driver's side bumper, a missing headlamp and damage to the surrounding housing. They said these items may also appear to have been recently repaired or replaced.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.