COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By Kristy Breslin
Filed Under:drug abuse awareness, Health, Local TV, Rage Against Addiction, virtual walk

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Rage Against Addiction will hold a virtual memory walk through the month of April.

The Harford County non profit’s mission is provide awareness and support to anyone affected by drug and alcohol abuse.

READ MORE: 31-Year-Old Frederick Man Jake Perry Missing

Rage Against Addiction has partnered with Charm City Run in Bel Air and mapped out a virtual route to Ocean City.

READ MORE: Orioles Enter Year 3 Of Rebuild With Modest Success Hopes

Anyone who wants to participate can register, create a team and collect donations and start to log their miles starting April 1.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Larry Hogan 'Horrified' By Deadly Spa Shootings In Georgia

All proceeds benefit Rage Against Addiction.

Kristy Breslin