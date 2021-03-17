HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Rage Against Addiction will hold a virtual memory walk through the month of April.
The Harford County non profit's mission is provide awareness and support to anyone affected by drug and alcohol abuse.
Rage Against Addiction has partnered with Charm City Run in Bel Air and mapped out a virtual route to Ocean City.
Anyone who wants to participate can register, create a team and collect donations and start to log their miles starting April 1.
All proceeds benefit Rage Against Addiction.