Orioles Enter Year 3 Of Rebuild With Modest Success HopesThe Baltimore Orioles have more interesting and more talented players entering the 2021 season than they've had in the last two years.

Soto, Turner, Healthy Rotation Key For Champ-To-Chump NatsJuan Soto and Trea Turner helped make the Washington Nationals' offense go in their 2019 World Series title season, were the only true bright spots during a tied-for-last finish in a truncated 2020 and are expected to lead the lineup again in 2021.

How The NCAA Tournament Will Be Different, And The SameCollege basketball fans have been waiting two years for another NCAA Tournament, but how similar will it be to what they're expecting?

Ovechkin Scores Goal 718, Capitals Snap Islanders Win StreakAlex Ovechkin scored his 718th career goal to pass Phil Esposito for sole possession of sixth on the NHL's career list and became the second active player to record 1,300 points, helping the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 3-1 Tuesday night.