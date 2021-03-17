BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping many of us cooped up at home, it’s the perfect time to learn how to cook.

One Baltimore group is making sure people have the right ingredients to do just that.

Spread out across eight acres of land at Clifton Park is an urban farm that grows fresh fruits and vegetables for Baltimore residents.

“For us, it’s either growing food for people who need it or delivering food to people who need it,” Gwen Cokes, Food & Farm Manager of Civic Works Real Food Farm, said.

Cokes said through partnerships, they grow produce for low-income families while teaching adults how to farm and harvest crops.

She said the goal is to nourish both the mind and body.

“A lot of people, especially during COVID, are interested in knowing where their food comes from and how many hands have touched it,” Cokes said. “And they can eat their food and make a difference.”

The produce is picked and packaged up.

Stephanie Thornton, a Production Assistant for Civic Works Real Food Farm, said for the past year, they’ve focused on delivering over 800 boxes a month to vulnerable populations, including seniors and those who lack access to a grocery store.

“They get so excited because they know we have good, fresh stuff for them,” Thornton said.

From fresh carrots to kale, Cokes said they’re planting the seeds for a better and healthier future.

“When people have a direct connection with the earth and with their food, they can’t help but to eat it and be reminded on how to stay healthy,” she said.

Cokes said they distribute about 100,000 pounds of produce a year. For more information, please click here.