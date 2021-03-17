COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old man last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Frederick County.

Hector Rivera is five-foot-six, weighs 180 pounds and has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials said he was wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans.

Hector Rivera. Credit: Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons

He drives a silver 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Maryland license plate 329382M.

Anyone with information should call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046 or 911.

