Welcome to St. Patrick’s Day, and the last Wednesday of winter! (After yesterday, you knew that was coming!)

After a murky looking morning we will see some sun, and a high of 55° later on. No changes in the outlook for a pretty good amount of rain tomorrow and into Friday morning. And no change in the sunny and getting mild first few days of spring.

And now that we have added another day onto the 7-day forecast, I think we can EASILY add the word “warm” to mid-week next week! Luck of the Irish for us all!

As mentioned tomorrow is going to be a wet day, maybe one of the wettest in a while, if you don’t count a multi-inch sleet storm a few Thursdays ago as wet. Maybe an inch or so of rain on the way. By the last day of Winter, Friday, it will dry out but be windy and a bit chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Enjoy the vibe of St. Patrick’s Day. One year ago, we had just locked down and it was not even on the radar. 365 days ago could you imagine we’d have come this far. Again, some good old Irish luck for us all. Cheers, and CHEERS!!

