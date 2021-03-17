COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new report says white supremacist propaganda hit an all-time high in 2020.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), there were more than 5,000 cases across the United States.

A heat map was released showing where the incidents took place.

The Mid-Atlantic made up 12%t of those cases.

According to the ADL, Maryland increased from 59 incidents in 2019 to 163 in 2020.

The league tracks the information by a collaboration of data from public reports, law enforcement and communities.

CBS Baltimore Staff