BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new report says white supremacist propaganda hit an all-time high in 2020.
According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), there were more than 5,000 cases across the United States.
A heat map was released showing where the incidents took place.
The Mid-Atlantic made up 12%t of those cases.
According to the ADL, Maryland increased from 59 incidents in 2019 to 163 in 2020.
The league tracks the information by a collaboration of data from public reports, law enforcement and communities.