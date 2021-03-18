PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has died after he was shot inside his Pikesville home Wednesday morning.
Baltimore County Police were called to the unit block of Cedarwood Circle around 7:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.
There, they found Dominick Boston suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
