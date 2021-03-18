ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A year ago today, March 18, Maryland reported its first coronavirus-related death.
Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement that a man in his 60s from Prince George's County had died from the virus. He suffered from an underlying medical condition.
At the time we were all still learning about COVID-19. That morning the state had only reported 80 positive COVID cases.
A year later, 7,929 Marylanders have died from the virus — 14 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday morning, 396,746 positive cases have been reported over the span of the pandemic in Maryland.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.