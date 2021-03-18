PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Police officer fatally shot a man Thursday while responding to a call for a welfare check, officials said.
AACOPD is on scene of an officer involved shooting in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena. Active scene limited information at this time. PIO is in route
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 18, 2021
According to police, the officer tried to make contact with the man, but couldn’t.
When officers entered the house, the man had a gun and they opened fire, according to police.
