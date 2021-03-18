BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer shot a man outside the Baltimore City Police Department’s southwest precinct Wednesday after the man pointed what officers believed to a gun at them, officials said Thursday.

The incident started in Baltimore County around 3 p.m. Wednesday when county police officers got a call about a disturbance with a gun in the 1400 block of Adamsview Road.

When officers got to the scene, a man reported the suspect blocked his driveway and pointed a gun at him. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, the county’s police department said.

County police officers later saw the suspect’s vehicle on Hurley Avenue in the city. As they approached it, police said the man pointed what officered believed to be a gun at them. One officer shot the man, who remains in critical condition.

The officer is on routine administrative leave.

Baltimore County Police are not saying whether they recovered a weapon and, if so, whether the suspect fired at officers.

“Again, it appeared as if that suspect was armed,” Joy Lepola of the Baltimore County Police Department said.

The city’s police department is in charge of the criminal investigation, while the county police department’s Internal Affairs Unit is in charge of an administrative investigation.

From scanner traffic, county police officers pursuing the suspect, whose name has not been released, notified city police shortly before 6 p.m.

“We are following this car to the back of your guys’ police station now and he’s supposedly armed,” an officer said over the scanner.

Exactly one minute later, a Baltimore City police officer heard a call for shots fired over the radio.

A witness said he heard officers shout orders, then a series of at least five shots.

“Bam, bam, bam! The officers didn’t have a choice,” Will Feldman told WJZ.

This is the second time in six months Baltimore County Police fired shots in Baltimore City.

In September, officers opened fire outside a hotel on a car, they say, with a robbery suspect inside.

