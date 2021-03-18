TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Concerns continue to grow about a missing Towson University football player who went missing earlier this week.
Benedict “Chiz” Umunakwe, a Towson University football player, was last seen on March 15 around 7 a.m. The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the number 21 in gold on the back.READ MORE: Police Searching For Missing 22-Year-Old Towson University Student Benedict Umunakwe
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shared a post about the missing football player Wednesday with a prayer hands emoji.
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 17, 2021
Police say he may be driving a dark blue Hyundai Sonata with New York City tag: JJZ5811 and may be suffering emotional distress.
In a statement, Towson University said:
We continue to cooperate with the Baltimore County Police Department in an effort to help bring our student home safely. We encourage anyone with information to contact county police at 410-307-2020.
#MISSING: Benedict Umunakwe (22), 6’4, 240 lbs missing from Towson, MD 21204. LS on 3/15/21 at 7am wearing a black sweatshirt w/the #21 in gold on the back. May be driving a dark blue Hyunda Sonata w/NYC tag JJZ5811. May be suffering emotional distress. If seen, call 911. ^RR pic.twitter.com/zMZyLe2gRK
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 16, 2021
