By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Concerns continue to grow about a missing Towson University football player who went missing earlier this week.

Benedict “Chiz” Umunakwe, a Towson University football player, was last seen on March 15 around 7 a.m. The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the number 21 in gold on the back.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shared a post about the missing football player Wednesday with a prayer hands emoji.

Police say he may be driving a dark blue Hyundai Sonata with New York City tag: JJZ5811 and may be suffering emotional distress.

In a statement, Towson University said:

We continue to cooperate with the Baltimore County Police Department in an effort to help bring our student home safely. We encourage anyone with information to contact county police at 410-307-2020.

