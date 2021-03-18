ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,113 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths Thursday as hospitalizations decreased and the state’s positivity rate went slightly up.
There are now 396,746 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,929 deaths since the pandemic began in the state.READ MORE: A Year Ago Maryland Reported Its First COVID-Related Death
Hospitalizations decreased by 7 to 798, with 223 in the ICU with 575 in acute care.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate went up to 4.07%. Maryland conducted 32,867 coronavirus tests in the last day.
As of Wednesday, 740,887 Marylanders are fully vaccinated for COVID. The state is nearing two million doses given out, with 2,037,695 doses administered since it began its distribution in December.
There is still more availability of double-dose vaccinations, as the state continues to wait for more Johnson & Johnson shipments. They have administered 1,344,720 first doses. Second doses are now tallied at 1,018,880.READ MORE: Fourth Gun Found At BWI Airport In Past Week; Virginia Man Arrested, TSA Says
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,454
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|37,295
|(542)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|42,230
|(898)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|53,282
|(1,293)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,783
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,073
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,895
|(210)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,164
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,357
|(165)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,413
|(46)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,593
|(280)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,875
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,187
|(249)
|4*
|Howard
|16,621
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,211
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|65,157
|(1,403)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|75,847
|(1,332)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,636
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,291
|(117)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,433
|(34)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,923
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|12,782
|(257)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,936
|(147)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,308
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(56)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|20,104
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|38,561
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|72,213
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|68,027
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|59,934
|(213)
|5*
|50-59
|59,760
|(609)
|24*
|60-69
|40,413
|(1,271)
|18*
|70-79
|22,798
|(2,029)
|37*
|80+
|14,936
|(3,685)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|207,306
|(3,821)
|90*
|Male
|189,440
|(4,108)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Lamar Jackson Shares Report Of Missing Towson University Football Player Benedict 'Chiz' Umunakwe
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|115,508
|(2,719)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,265
|(278)
|7*
|White (NH)
|138,445
|(4,072)
|96*
|Hispanic
|63,273
|(724)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,787
|(81)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,468
|(55)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.