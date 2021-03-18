COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,113 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths Thursday as hospitalizations decreased and the state’s positivity rate went slightly up.

There are now 396,746 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,929 deaths since the pandemic began in the state.

READ MORE: A Year Ago Maryland Reported Its First COVID-Related Death

Hospitalizations decreased by 7 to 798, with 223 in the ICU with 575 in acute care.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate went up to 4.07%. Maryland conducted 32,867 coronavirus tests in the last day.

As of Wednesday, 740,887 Marylanders are fully vaccinated for COVID. The state is nearing two million doses given out, with 2,037,695 doses administered since it began its distribution in December.

There is still more availability of double-dose vaccinations, as the state continues to wait for more Johnson & Johnson shipments. They have administered 1,344,720 first doses. Second doses are now tallied at 1,018,880.

READ MORE: Fourth Gun Found At BWI Airport In Past Week; Virginia Man Arrested, TSA Says

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,454 (201) 1*
Anne Arundel 37,295 (542) 14*
Baltimore City 42,230 (898) 21*
Baltimore County 53,282 (1,293) 35*
Calvert 3,783 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,073 (22) 0*
Carroll 7,895 (210) 5*
Cecil 5,164 (122) 2*
Charles 9,357 (165) 2*
Dorchester 2,413 (46) 1*
Frederick 17,593 (280) 9*
Garrett 1,875 (61) 1*
Harford 13,187 (249) 4*
Howard 16,621 (214) 6*
Kent 1,211 (42) 2*
Montgomery 65,157 (1,403) 46*
Prince George’s 75,847 (1,332) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,636 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,291 (117) 0*
Somerset 2,433 (34) 0*
Talbot 1,923 (36) 0*
Washington 12,782 (257) 3*
Wicomico 6,936 (147) 0*
Worcester 3,308 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (56) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 20,104 (3) 0*
10-19 38,561 (6) 1*
20-29 72,213 (35) 1*
30-39 68,027 (76) 6*
40-49 59,934 (213) 5*
50-59 59,760 (609) 24*
60-69 40,413 (1,271) 18*
70-79 22,798 (2,029) 37*
80+ 14,936 (3,685) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 207,306 (3,821) 90*
Male 189,440 (4,108) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Lamar Jackson Shares Report Of Missing Towson University Football Player Benedict 'Chiz' Umunakwe
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 115,508 (2,719) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,265 (278) 7*
White (NH) 138,445 (4,072) 96*
Hispanic 63,273 (724) 15*
Other (NH) 18,787 (81) 0*
Data not available 51,468 (55) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff