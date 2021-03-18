COVID-19 IN MDState To Move To Vaccination Phase 2A On Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium has welcomed its newest guest.

He’s getting some much-needed special care.

Photo Credit: National Aquarium.

“Stuart Little”, a harp seal, was rescued from Ocean City, Maryland in early March 2021.

He is the second seal patient for aquarium staff this year.

After getting some fluids, Stuart Little is doing much better and has full access to the pool, his caretakers said.

