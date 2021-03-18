BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In-person learning at The Belair-Edison School will be suspended on Thursday, March 18 due to a COVID-related staffing challenge.
All students should login virtually. In-person learning is expected to resume Friday, March 19.
Families should contact the school for questions.
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) March 18, 2021
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) March 18, 2021
