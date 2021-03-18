COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City Public Schools, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, in-person learning, Local TV, Schools, The Belair-Edison School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In-person learning at The Belair-Edison School will be suspended on Thursday, March 18 due to a COVID-related staffing challenge.

All students should login virtually. In-person learning is expected to resume Friday, March 19.

Families should contact the school for questions.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff