LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officials caught a loaded handgun at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Wednesday, the fourth gun found at the airport in the past week, the agency said.
The gun, a .357 caliber handgun, was loaded with 13 bullets at the time TSA officers found it inside a Virginia man’s carry-on bag at a checkpoint.READ MORE: Two Loaded Guns Found At BWI Security Checkpoints On Friday
The Fredericksburg, Virginia man, whose name was not released, was arrested on weapons charges. Officials said he told them he forgot he had the gun with him.READ MORE: Virginia Man Caught At BWI Checkpoint With Loaded Gun, Claims He Forgot He Had It
So far in 2021, TSA officials have caught five guns at BWI, including one last Thursday and two the following day. Last year, they caught 13.
Passengers can bring guns with them in checked baggage, but they must be unloaded, packed separately from ammunition and declared at the ticket counter. For more rules, click here.
