ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of several dozen people rallied outside the Maryland State House Thursday urging lawmakers to legalize marijuana use in the state.
The group stood on Lawyer’s Mall with a 51-foot replica of a joint bearing the words “Maryland Pass The Joint.”READ MORE: Bills To Watch This Session In The Maryland General Assembly
A number of bills have been introduced in both the House of Delegates and Senate that would either legalize or decriminalize marijuana.READ MORE: Two-Thirds Of Marylanders Now Support Legalizing Recreational Use Of Marijuana, Goucher College Poll Says
A Goucher College poll released earlier this month found two-thirds of Marylanders support legalization efforts, the highest percentage since the college began polling people about the topic in October 2013.MORE NEWS: Marijuana Legalization Proposed In Maryland Legislature
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.