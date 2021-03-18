ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon outlining what his office billed as “major announcements regarding the state’s (COVID-19) vaccine plan.”
The news conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., comes on the same day the governor’s office announced the state had surpassed two million COVID-19 vaccinations.
WJZ will cover the news conference live when it happens.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!