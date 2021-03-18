Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Marylanders Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Food, MusicWednesday marked St. Patrick's Day, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic people still showed up to celebrate at bars and breweries across the Baltimore area.

Unifying America: Baltimore County Police Department's New Diversity, Equity Office Aims To Build Bridges Within CommunityThe Baltimore County Police Department is taking some tough steps to build a better police force starting with a brand new division.

The Recher Theatre Reopening Its Doors For Socially-Distanced ConcertsFor the first time in eight years, concerts are coming back to Towson. The Recher Theatre is reopening its doors for socially-distanced shows.

Yoga At The Zoo Returns At Maryland Zoo Later This YearYoga at the Maryland Zoo is set to return later this spring, the zoo said Monday.

Bark Social 'Dog Bar' Opens In BethesdaThe first "dog bar" in the mid-Atlantic region has opened right here in Maryland.

Easter Bunny Returning To Harford Mall On Friday Despite COVID-19 PandemicDespite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Easter Bunny plans to hop on over to Harford Mall this year.