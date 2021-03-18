BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack made six DUI arrests and issued 62 citations on St. Patrick’s Day.
The effort also resulted in two criminal arrests, 113 traffic stops and 115 warnings.READ MORE: Ravens FB Patrick Ricard’s Festive St. Patrick’s Day Photo Fools Fans Into Thinking He Was Traded To Jets
MORE NEWS: Harp Seal Rescued From Ocean City, Maryland Being Treated At National Aquarium
On #StPatricksDay2021, @mdsp Berlin Barrack in partnership with the @OCPDMDInfo and the @WorCOSO conducted a DUI saturation patrol. The effort resulted in 113 traffic stops, 62 citations, 115 warnings, 6 DUI arrests and 2 criminal arrests. @zerodeathsMD pic.twitter.com/PZjKRBfWrKREAD MORE: Cat Tests Positive For Rabies In Frederick County
— MD State Police (@MDSP) March 18, 2021
Maryland State Police announced an increase in patrols around St. Patrick’s Day.