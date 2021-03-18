COVID-19 IN MDState To Move To Vaccination Phase 2A On Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack made six DUI arrests and issued 62 citations on St. Patrick’s Day.

The effort also resulted in two criminal arrests, 113 traffic stops and 115 warnings.

Maryland State Police announced an increase in patrols around St. Patrick’s Day.

