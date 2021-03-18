COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:jobless, Local TV, Maryland, unemployment claims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s unemployment claims nearly doubled last week from the previous week.

The state’s Department of Labor reported 24.610 filed unemployment insurance claims the week ending on March 13. That’s up from 13,582 claims the previous week.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by county:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – March 13, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
ALLEGANY 96 75 12 16
ANNE ARUNDEL 552 481 36 143
BALTIMORE 1,301 1,483 158 308
BALTIMORE CITY 850 683 99 229
CALVERT 103 104 8 26
CAROLINE 56 46 6 7
CARROLL 126 117 13 31
CECIL 101 119 10 25
CHARLES 190 194 16 38
DORCHESTER 80 192 4 12
FREDERICK 234 222 19 53
GARRETT 46 93 5 9
HARFORD 323 270 30 50
HOWARD 269 315 16 75
KENT 28 54 2 6
MONTGOMERY 943 881 101 200
NON-MARYLAND 673 7,368 321 150
PRINCE GEORGES 1,324 1,542 128 277
QUEEN ANNES 41 57 3 13
SOMERSET 39 45 3 6
ST MARYS 95 172 8 17
TALBOT 44 32 4 4
Unknown 5 6 0 1
WASHINGTON 161 165 20 38
WICOMICO 128 119 9 22
WORCESTER 108 76 7 26
Totals by Type:  7,917 14,911 1,038 1,782
Total Regular UI Claims: 7,917
Total New PUA and PEUC: 16,693
Total New UI Claims: 24,610

CBS Baltimore Staff