ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s unemployment claims nearly doubled last week from the previous week.
The state’s Department of Labor reported 24.610 filed unemployment insurance claims the week ending on March 13. That’s up from 13,582 claims the previous week.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by county:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – March 13, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|ALLEGANY
|96
|75
|12
|16
|ANNE ARUNDEL
|552
|481
|36
|143
|BALTIMORE
|1,301
|1,483
|158
|308
|BALTIMORE CITY
|850
|683
|99
|229
|CALVERT
|103
|104
|8
|26
|CAROLINE
|56
|46
|6
|7
|CARROLL
|126
|117
|13
|31
|CECIL
|101
|119
|10
|25
|CHARLES
|190
|194
|16
|38
|DORCHESTER
|80
|192
|4
|12
|FREDERICK
|234
|222
|19
|53
|GARRETT
|46
|93
|5
|9
|HARFORD
|323
|270
|30
|50
|HOWARD
|269
|315
|16
|75
|KENT
|28
|54
|2
|6
|MONTGOMERY
|943
|881
|101
|200
|NON-MARYLAND
|673
|7,368
|321
|150
|PRINCE GEORGES
|1,324
|1,542
|128
|277
|QUEEN ANNES
|41
|57
|3
|13
|SOMERSET
|39
|45
|3
|6
|ST MARYS
|95
|172
|8
|17
|TALBOT
|44
|32
|4
|4
|Unknown
|5
|6
|0
|1
|WASHINGTON
|161
|165
|20
|38
|WICOMICO
|128
|119
|9
|22
|WORCESTER
|108
|76
|7
|26
|Totals by Type:
|7,917
|14,911
|1,038
|1,782
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|7,917
|Total New PUA and PEUC:
|16,693
|Total New UI Claims:
|24,610