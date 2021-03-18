BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott delivered the 2021 State of the City Address on Thursday.
In his address, Scott highlighted his commitment to building a "safer, equitable, and accountable" Baltimore.
“Bringing real change to Baltimore will be a difficult journey. But in these first 100 days, I am proud to say that we are moving in the right direction,” Mayor Scott said. “We are governing from the ground up, by ensuring that everyday basic services are being met efficiently and effectively. And we are achieving this first-rate coordination amid a global pandemic. The State of our City is strong. And I can assure you that the future of Baltimore is bright.”
Mayor Scott also requested Gov. Larry Hogan to restart the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which has been defunct.
“If combating crime was easy, everybody would do it. But it’s not,” Mayor Scott said. “Keeping neighborhoods safe is hard work, and it takes a comprehensive approach that requires all of us to play a role. And the vision I laid out for Baltimore is a major step forward.”
The mayor also stressed the significance of the $670 million in federal dollars Baltimore City is slated to receive from the American Rescue Plan.
Scott said he is committed to prioritizing the funds "to get Baltimoreans working again, help our businesses recover and invest in our people and places that have been left out due to the inequitable policies of the past."
