PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Pasadena Thursday afternoon.
The shooting is in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive. In a tweet, the Anne Arundel County Police Department described the scene as still active.
AACOPD is on scene of an officer involved shooting in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena. Active scene limited information at this time. PIO is in route
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 18, 2021
Further details were not immediately available.
