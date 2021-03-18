TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Every day, thousands of people come through Baltimore County’s COVID-19 vaccination sites quickly and efficiently.

“It just flows, everything flows,” one woman told WJZ.

“We were in and out in no time,” another said.

It’s all thanks, in large part, to one man who started out in Rock & Roll with the band Twisted Sister.

Behind frontman Dee Snyder follows Terry Sapp, a stagehand for the rock band for over a decade.

Today, Sapp is Baltimore County’s emergency preparedness coordinator. He said setting up rock concerts and vaccination sites is similar.

“We get here before the crowd gets here,” he said. “We get all of our equipment set up, we get the supplies, the stations ready to go so we can open our doors on time.”

Sapp took road cases with him from his days on tour.

“These would be filled with guitar cables and tools, drum supplies,” he said.

But now, the cases contain syringes, alcohol wipes and diluent, Sapp said.

“Everyone is working as a team with the one goal to get them through this process as safely, as effectively as possible,” Sapp said.

“He is someone who has had his expertise recognized all the way from Gov. Larry Hogan to Twisted Sister’s own Dee Snyder,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “He’s really been a critical part of the team.”

