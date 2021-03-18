WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The FBI on Thursday released videos of ten people the agency said are suspects in the “most egregious assaults” on police officers during the deadly January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
More than two months after the violence, the agency said it has arrested more than 300 people, including more than 65 for assaulting police officers, but other suspects are still being sought.READ MORE: 2 Charged In Assault Of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Who Later Died
The videos show rioters hitting police officers standing in front of the doors to the Capitol with objects ranging from a flagpole to the officers’ own shields.
In one video, a rioter grabs an officer by the face mask; in others, rioters are seen spraying unknown substances at police.READ MORE: FBI Releases New Videos Of Suspect Accused Of Leaving Pipe Bombs At DNC, RNC Headquarters In DC On Eve Of Capitol Riots
“Speaking as a law enforcement officer—but also as an American citizen—it is alarming to watch these videos,” Steven M. D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a video release. “It’s the FBI’s job to identify, locate, and arrest these criminals. We have asked for your help in identifying others involved in violence at the Capitol, and you have delivered. We are coming to you again because we know someone out there somewhere will recognize these individuals.”
To view the videos, click here (warning: videos contain profane language and graphic images).
