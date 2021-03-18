BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
The countdown continues. It’s the last Thursday of winter and a soaking wet day it will be. We’ve been discussing the ran for a couple of days now so it is no surprise.READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Shares Report Of Missing Towson University Football Player Benedict 'Chiz' Umunakwe
An inch and a half of it on the way.
Normally we would have some flooding concerns in a situation like this, but it has been so dry this soaking rain will do just that: soak in and stay.
This is a much-needed weather event to be very honest.READ MORE: In-Person Learning At Belair-Edison School Suspended Thursday Due To COVID-Related Staffing Challenge
Friday will be a blustery day with temps in the upper 40’s, windy and chilly.
Then spring begins on Saturday and weather life calms down to sunny skies and warm temperatures through mid-week next week. (Saturday in the low mid 50’s will be the coolest of those early spring days, the rest in the mid 60’s well above normal.)
Stay dry today and stay weather aware as the chance of a thunderstorm, or two, does exist this afternoon, (another sure sign of spring), and we will keep our eyes on the radar for you!MORE NEWS: Gov. Larry Hogan Set To Make 'Major Announcements' On Maryland COVID-19 Vaccine Plan Thursday
MB!