COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 750K Fully Vaccinated; 1.1K New Cases Added Friday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City Schools, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Education, Health, in-person learning, Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools’ Teacher Union said its received notification of 24 new COVID-19 cases across 19 different schools Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet Friday morning, the union stated the data is “particularly alarming” because the city schools are considering relaxing safety guidelines and that they are planning to further expand in-person learning to six additional grades.

READ MORE: 13 Pooled COVID-19 Tests Come Back Positive Within Baltimore City Schools, Prompting Concern From Parents, Teachers Union

READ MORE: Several Quarantining After Positive COVID Case Reported At Baltimore City Schools

Earlier this week, more Baltimore City Public School students were able to return to the classroom. It was on the same day officials announced 13 pooled COVID-19 tests conducted within the district last week came back positive.

The district tweeted it conducted 253 pooled tests covering nearly 3,300 people. Last month, officials outlined their plans for weekly COVID-19 testing in schools; as part of those plans, they said elementary and middle school students would swab themselves and results would be pooled by classroom.

When a classroom pool has a positive test, all of its students and staff will need to quarantine, according to the plan.

 

MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Schools To Offer Weekly COVID-19 Testing For Students, Staff

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff