ODENTON, MD. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man has been missing from Odenton since early March, Anne Arundel County police said Friday.
Police took a Missing Person's report for John Raymond Williams from a caregiver at a group home. The caregiver said Williams was last seen on March 2, 2021 at around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Retreat Court, Odenton, Maryland.
He was wearing a red jacket and black pants.
Police learned Williams frequented the 7-11 store in the 1100 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton on occasion. There was a possible sighting of him on March 4 at around 7 p.m. at the Royal Farms store in the 8500 block of Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena, Maryland.
They said he has tendencies to wander off to “random locations” and in the past has gone missing for over a year.
Due to the length of time Mr. Williams is missing and requiring daily medications the Anne Arundel County Police Missing Persons Unit has labeled him as a critical missing. The Anne Arundel County Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Mr. Williams and reuniting him with his family and friends.
The Anne Arundel County Police are asking anyone with information or the whereabouts of John Raymond Williams to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.