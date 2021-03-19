COVID-19 IN MDState To Move To Vaccination Phase 2A On Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are asking the public to help them locate 27-year-old Dominique Shaw.

She was last seen by loved ones over a year ago. Police were contacted in March 2021 and a missing persons report was filed.

Shaw is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 147 pounds.

Family and friends are concerned about her well being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dominique Shaw is urged to contact the Northeast District’s Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2444 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

CBS Baltimore Staff