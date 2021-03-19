CAPE CHARLES, VA. (WJZ) — The Coast Guard rescued a 57 year-old man who was reportedly suffering mild hypothermia symptoms, after his sailboat was hit by severe weather around three miles southwest of Wolf Trap Light in the Chesapeake Bay on Friday.
The watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center got a notification from the man’s sister at around 9:30 a.m. and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to local mariners.
A crew navigated five to six foot areas, facing sustained winds of 25 to 30 knots within the Bay. They rescued the mariner from the disabled sailing vessel after they found him at around noon. They took him to shore where he was treated by York County emergency medical services.
“Today’s case is an example of what can happen in severe weather, but my crew and I were happy to get the mariner to safety,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Manzoline, the coxswain of the response boat that conducted the rescue. “It’s important for people to check the weather before going out and to have the proper safety equipment like life jackets and marine radios and to properly dress for cold water temperatures.