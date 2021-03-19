TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio, killed in the line of duty three years ago, is honored with the Congressional Badge of Bravery.
At a virtual ceremony, Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Andy Harris joined together Friday to present her parents with the award.
Officer Caprio was killed after she responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle in Parkville.
That year, she was nominated for the award, which honors federal, state, local and tribal officers who demonstrate exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty, risking serious injury or death.