By CBS Baltimore Staff
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJZ/KDKA) — Looks like the Ravens will not be signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, despite giving him a hefty offer.

Smith-Schuster announced his return to the Steelers Friday afternoon, KDKA reports. He signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

“Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh. Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!!,” he tweeted.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens made a hard push to sign JuJu, but he took significantly less money to go back to the Steelers.

According to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster’s deal is worth $8 million. The Steelers added $500,000 to get the deal signed.

