PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJZ/KDKA) — Looks like the Ravens will not be signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, despite giving him a hefty offer.

Smith-Schuster announced his return to the Steelers Friday afternoon, KDKA reports. He signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

“Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh. Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!!,” he tweeted.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens made a hard push to sign JuJu, but he took significantly less money to go back to the Steelers.

Here's the interesting part on Steelers' WR JuJu Smith-Schuster's one-year deal with Pittsburgh: the Ravens made a hard push to sign him and he wound up taking significantly less money to go back to the Steelers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

According to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster’s deal is worth $8 million. The Steelers added $500,000 to get the deal signed.

With stilll-#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster staying home and making $8M, PIT will either cut or trade CB Steven Nelson, source said. He’s due $8.25M this season, but is headed elsewhere. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

The #Steelers added $500k to their final offer to JuJu Smith-Schuster to push it over the finish line, source says. Went from $7.5 million to $8 million and it got done. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2021

