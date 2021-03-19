BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal authorities are investigating Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council president Nick Mosby.

Prosecutors are looking at the couple’s business records and Marilyn Mosby’s campaign records.

In a statement, the Mosbys’ attorney called the investigation a “political witch hunt.”

“On behalf of Nick and Marilyn Mosby, my clients are progressive change agents, making them unfair targets of unnecessary scrutiny by federal investigators. Nevertheless, I can assure you and the people of Baltimore, they have done nothing illegal, inappropriate or unlawful. This is a political witch hunt in its purest form, and both of them will vigorously, and fully defend themselves. In the interim, I’ve advised them to refrain from making any further comments, on these matters. As they’ve done with every other baseless charge and investigation lodged against them, they have every intent to fully cooperate with the investigation, to fight for the truth to come out, while continuing to fight for the citizens of a city that they both love, and are blessed to serve.”