WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — An early morning fire damaged a building at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster Friday, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. and damaged a 40-by-140-foot building that houses offices and multiple vehicles.READ MORE: Maryland State Police To Target Illegal Street Racers In Baltimore County After Crash Earlier This Week
Officials did not have a damage estimate as of later Friday morning but did say no injuries were reported.READ MORE: Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Decries Anti-Asian Discrimination During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Woman Dominique Shaw Has Been Missing For 1 Year
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.