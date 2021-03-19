COVID-19 IN MDState To Move To Vaccination Phase 2A On Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — An early morning fire damaged a building at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster Friday, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. and damaged a 40-by-140-foot building that houses offices and multiple vehicles.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Officials did not have a damage estimate as of later Friday morning but did say no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze.

