By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested and charged a man for the attempted murder of a 40-year-old man in Baltimore earlier this week.

On March 14, Eastern District police officers were on the scene of a non-fatal shooting in the 1800 block of North Washington Street at around 5:46 p.m.

The shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Shooting detectives identified the suspect and arrested 27-year-old Lamont Thomas.

He is being held in Central Booking without bail, where he has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other related charges.

