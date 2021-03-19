BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested and charged a man for the attempted murder of a 40-year-old man in Baltimore earlier this week.
On March 14, Eastern District police officers were on the scene of a non-fatal shooting in the 1800 block of North Washington Street at around 5:46 p.m.
The shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.
Shooting detectives identified the suspect and arrested 27-year-old Lamont Thomas.
He is being held in Central Booking without bail, where he has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other related charges.