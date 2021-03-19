BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter 2020-2021 is nearly in the rearview mirror, and once again it was a below-average year for snowfall.
Preliminary data shows Baltimore picked up just 10.9 inches of snow, only around half of the seasonal normal 20.1 inches.
Here's where things stand so far this winter. Snowfall below average… Hang in there, it's almost spring! @wjz pic.twitter.com/IuC5HGnT3n
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) March 15, 2021
Snow lovers didn’t have to go far to find fresh powder, though; a Nor’easter in early February dropped between 12 and 20 inches in parts of Frederick County and areas to the west! Baltimore recorded 4.2 inches of snow from that storm.
Days later, another wave of snow moved through, leaving behind up to around half a foot of snow. Baltimore only saw around an inch from that system, though.
Still, the city picked up nearly 10 inches more snow this winter than the previous one; records show Baltimore only got 1.8 inches of snow in all of Winter 2019-2020. Along with Winter 2011-2012, which also recorded 1.8 inches, last winter was the least snowy since the 1970s!
