COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 750K Fully Vaccinated; 1.1K New Cases Added Friday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire at a vacant house in west Baltimore spread to three other homes Friday, the city’s fire department said.

The blaze broke out in the 900 block of Poplar Grove Street Friday morning. Fire officials tweeted three people got out of one home without injuries.

READ MORE: Radee Prince Sentenced To Multiple Life Sentences In 2017 Mass Shooting At Advanced Granite Solutions

Further details were not immediately available.

MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: Additional Benefits In The Economic Relief Package

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff