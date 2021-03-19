BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire at a vacant house in west Baltimore spread to three other homes Friday, the city’s fire department said.
The blaze broke out in the 900 block of Poplar Grove Street Friday morning. Fire officials tweeted three people got out of one home without injuries.
BCFD is on the scene of a 2-Alarm fire in the 900blk of Poplar Grove St. Heavy fire was showing from a vacant home & spread to 3 others. Three occupants escaped one of the homes w/o injuries. FFs are continuing to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/LNQXCtEAmC
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 19, 2021
Further details were not immediately available.
