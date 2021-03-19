BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
TGIF! Welcome to the last full day of winter.
At 5:37 a.m. on Saturday, the new season begins. The spring or vernal equinox occurs when the direct rays of the sun, noon if you will, cross the Equator heading north. Then the Northern Hemisphere begins to tilt more toward the sun as we move toward summer. That tilt by the way is 23.5 degrees.
Saturday morning the Earth will be straight north and south on its axis, a balancing act of nature where a few degrees can make a large difference. Large as in sustaining life on Earth as we know it.
The word "equinox" comes from two Latin words: aequus (equal) and nox (night). As I found out while proof checking this copy, spell check does not do Latin well!-LOL! But consider the Latin derivation. It's an old-school language.
This seasonal change has been observed and celebrated even long before that form of speak came around. #stonehenge.
What happens tomorrow, and frankly at both equinox and solstice, is a very big cultural deal.
Friday we end the season chilly and windy; Saturday we start the season sunny and mild as it should be.
MB!
