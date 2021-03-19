BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman died in a shooting in east Baltimore Friday afternoon, city police said.
Officers were called to the area of East Monument Street and Montfort Avenue just before 12:40 p.m. for a report of discharging. As they searched the area, they found the woman inside a car in the 800 block of North Bradford Avenue.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
