GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 73-year-old woman was killed in an accident in Glen Burnie early Saturday morning.
Officers responded around 12:47 a.m. to the intersection of Hammonds Ferry Road at Michael Avenue for a single-vehicle collision.READ MORE: Maryland Moves On To Round 2 Of NCAA Tournament After Beating UConn In First Round Game
A Toyota sedan was traveling southbound on Hammonds Ferry Road when for unknown reasons the driver left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Helen Faye Williamson, of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Woman Killed, 2 Girls Injured In Glen Burnie Crash Saturday Afternoon
Police said the primary cause of the collision was that the driver failed to drive within the lane.
An investigation continues in the crash.MORE NEWS: 2 Killed In Overnight Fire In SW Baltimore
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!