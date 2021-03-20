PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Pikesville Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Reisterstown and Village roads.
Wilbert Stewart, 78, of Winands Road was driving a 1997 Infiniti was injured in the crash. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Anyone who may have information regarding this crash should contact police at 410-307-2020.
