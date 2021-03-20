COVID-19 IN MD26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hosptializations & Positivity Rate Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Foodie alert! Annapolis Restaurant Week began Saturday.

More than 35 restaurants and eateries are taking part in restaurant week this year.

They are offering prix fixe two and three-course meals for dine-in customers.

Many are also offering take-out deals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annapolis Restaurant Week lasts through Sunday, March 28.

Click here to see which restaurants are participating.

