ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Foodie alert! Annapolis Restaurant Week began Saturday.
More than 35 restaurants and eateries are taking part in restaurant week this year.
They are offering prix fixe two and three-course meals for dine-in customers.
Many are also offering take-out deals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Annapolis Restaurant Week lasts through Sunday, March 28.
Click here to see which restaurants are participating.