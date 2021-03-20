COVID-19 IN MD26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hosptializations & Positivity Rate Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,118 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as hospitalizations and the positivity rate increased, the latest data from the state’s health department shows.

The state also added 26 deaths, bringing the total to 7,973 since the pandemic began.

Thirty-four more people were hospitalized as of Saturday, bringing the total to 850. Of those, 648 were acute care cases and 203 were intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased to 4.28% on Saturday from 4.16% on Friday.

More than 767,000 Marylanders are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19; Saturday’s total sits at 767,996. Another nearly 38,000 Marylanders got a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who have gotten a first dose to 1,379,293. Second doses now sit at 713,027, while 54,969 Marylanders have gotten a single-dose vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,458 (201) 1*
Anne Arundel 37,629 (544) 14*
Baltimore City 42,550 (905) 21*
Baltimore County 53,628 (1,309) 35*
Calvert 3,805 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,080 (22) 0*
Carroll 7,946 (211) 5*
Cecil 5,203 (122) 2*
Charles 9,428 (167) 2*
Dorchester 2,429 (47) 1*
Frederick 17,686 (283) 9*
Garrett 1,884 (61) 1*
Harford 13,294 (251) 4*
Howard 16,710 (215) 6*
Kent 1,219 (42) 2*
Montgomery 65,408 (1,410) 46*
Prince George’s 76,196 (1,341) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,658 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,306 (120) 0*
Somerset 2,443 (35) 0*
Talbot 1,926 (36) 0*
Washington 12,857 (257) 3*
Wicomico 6,960 (148) 0*
Worcester 3,313 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (43) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 20,261 (3) 0*
10-19 38,869 (6) 1*
20-29 72,736 (35) 1*
30-39 68,427 (76) 6*
40-49 60,216 (217) 5*
50-59 60,078 (616) 24*
60-69 40,601 (1,279) 18*
70-79 22,860 (2,038) 38*
80+ 14,968 (3,701) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 208,437 (3,844) 91*
Male 190,579 (4,129) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 116,383 (2,741) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,331 (279) 7*
White (NH) 139,255 (4,102) 96*
Hispanic 63,521 (727) 15*
Other (NH) 18,871 (82) 0*
Data not available 51,655 (42) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

