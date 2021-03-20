BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A deadly overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in southwest Baltimore.

The flames are extinguished but the smell of smoke still fills the air at 1100 block of Sargeant Street.

Firefighters responded to the area around 1:30 a.m. where they found heavy fire showing from multiple floors of a two-story vacant dwelling.

In a video, flames can be seen shooting out of the second floor windows of this abandon property as city firefighters worked to control the blaze, waking up neighbors.

“I didn’t really know what was going on at first,” said neighbor Angela Clark. “But I looked outside and just saw flames shooting out from the top of the building and firefighters and what not.”

During a search of the home firefighters located two occupants, one on the first floor and the other in the basement. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

“There’s probably four or five drifters that go in and out of that place” Clark said. “They just don’t have anywhere else to go.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the identities of the two people killed in the fire have not yet been released.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement on the deadly fire saying, “This is an absolute tragedy and my heart and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased.”

“I want to thank Chief Ford and our brave first responders for their quick efforts to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to additional homes,” Scott said. “My office will remain in contact with BCFD and the surrounding neighbors of Sargeant Street to provide support in the wake of this deadly fire.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook