BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon in West Baltimore.
Baltimore Police responded to the 1300 block of West Lexington Avenue for a reported shooting. There they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Medics took the man to an area hospital for treatment.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
