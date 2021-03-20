Baltimore, MD (WJZ)- Baltimore City Fire officials say two people were killed in an overnight fire in the 1100 block of Sargeant street in west Baltimore.
Firefighters responded to the area around 1:30a.m. were they found heavy fire showing from multiple floors of a 2 story vacant dwelling.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase
During a search of the home firefighters located two occupants, one on the first floor and the other in the basement. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the identities of the two people killed in the fire have not yet been released.
Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement on the deadly fire saying, “This is an absolute tragedy and my heart and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased.”READ MORE: State Senate Unanimously Votes To Remove 'Maryland, My Maryland' As State Song
He continued to say, “I want to thank Chief Ford and our brave first responders for their quick efforts to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to additional homes. My office will remain in contact with BCFD and the surrounding neighbors of Sargeant Street to provide support in the wake of this deadly fire.”
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)MORE NEWS: Feds Investigating Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, City Council President Nick Mosby