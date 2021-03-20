COVID-19 IN MD26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hosptializations & Positivity Rate Increase
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 19-year-old.

Curtis “Mason” Smith was reported missing. Police said he often drives a dark grey Honda Accord with Maryland tags 2EJ607.

If you any information, call FPD at 301-600-2100.