FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 19-year-old.
Curtis "Mason" Smith was reported missing. Police said he often drives a dark grey Honda Accord with Maryland tags 2EJ607.
If you any information, call FPD at 301-600-2100.
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) March 20, 2021